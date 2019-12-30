IndiGo issues travel advisory as dense fog impacts flight operations

With the dense fog continuing to engulf North India on Monday, IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for its passengers, requesting them to keep a track on their flight status before leaving home and advising to reach out to their customer care for the updated information.

"Owing to the dense fog in North India our flights have been impacted across all of India. We will continue to review the situation and provide real-time updates on our social platforms," IndiGo said in a release.

"We request passengers to check the flight status before leaving home and reach out to our customer care numbers for queries," it added.

Earlier today, Delhi Airport had issued a statement, informing that flight operations at the airport have been affected due to poor visibility.

"Normal operations have been suspended at Delhi airport due to poor visibility, only CAT III B (instrument landing system) compliant pilots can land. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Due to the foggy weather conditions and low visibility at the airport, three flights diverted and none has been canceled," Delhi Airport said in a statement.

A CAT IIIB system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility is at a distance no less than 50 feet (15m) and is at a visual range less than 200 meters and most certainly not less than 50 meters.