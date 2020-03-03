India's waste generation likely to double in next 30 years: Study

India is already the world's highest waste generator. In fact, more than a tenth of the world's waste is generated in the country. Food excess makes up a majority of waste in India.

The high waste generation is attributed to India's population of 1.3 billion. The country is projected to generate substantially more waste by 2050.

However, India is among the world's lowest per capita waste generators and the ratio is much higher in developed nations. India's waste generation is set to double in 30 years.

