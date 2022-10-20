India's top Philanthropist of 2022 donated $363K per day; Hurun India List released

A ranking of the most generous individuals in India has revealed that India's top donor Shiv Nadar and family have donated more than Rs.3cr ($363K) every day, and their annual donation amounts to 1,161cr for the year 2022. Shiv Nadar is an Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist; he is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of HCL technologies.

According to the 'EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022' released on Thursday, the donations of India's top wealthy individuals (who donated over Rs.5cr) was measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Commenting on the launch, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List aims at chronicling the Indian philanthropy landscape and so far, the transformation is encouraging. For instance, over the last 5 years, number of donors who have given more than Rs.100 crore have grown from 2 to 15, and over Rs.50 crore have grown from 5 to 20. Considering wealth creation potential of India and assuming that the billionaires keep up with philanthropy, I expect these numbers to at least double over the next 5 years.”

The report also points out, Contributions towards philanthropy have fallen in FY22 basically due to the huge base effect of pandemic spending and an exceptional contribution of Rs.7,807 crore last year by Azim Premji to his two philanthropic trusts. The individuals featuring the Top 10 of the Philanthropy list in 2022 cumulatively donated Rs.3,378cr in FY22, as against a combined donation of Rs.12,785 crore in 2021.

Shiv Nadar and family who topped the list and contributed majorly towards Education, Arts and Culture are followed by Azim Premji and family who donated Rs.484cr. According to the report, The Azim Premji Foundation India Private Limited is perhaps one of the largest endowments in the world valued at US$21bn. The primary goal of the Foundation is to contribute to a society that is “a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society” as envisaged in the Constitution of India.

Mukesh Ambani and family of Reliance industries were third on the list, with a contribution of Rs.411cr. the report says that, he channelizes charitable activities through Reliance foundation with focus on education and healthcare. It adds, Reliance produced 1,000 tonnes of oxygen every day during the second wave of COVID and provided it free for over 1 lakh patients. Besides, it set up 2,000 beds hospital for COVID care. Over 8.5 crore free meals were distributed to frontline workers and vulnerable communities.

