Viral Video: Monkey shows up at funeral of 'human companion', seen nudging him

Who says only humans feel a sense of belonging and loss? A viral clip from Batticaloa in Eastern Sri Lanka shows a monkey at a funeral, where many families and friends of the deceased person are paying their final respects. It is said that the deceased person was the primate's 'human companion' and he used to feed the monkey regularly, whenever the primate came to the former's residence.

Amid the gathering of dozens of mourning family members and relatives, the primate is seen sitting near the mortal remains. The video shows persons in the gathering making attempts to move the monkey away, but to no avail.

The monkey is seen seated by the feet of the mortal remains and thereafter moves towards the torso, as if to check whether the person is breathing. It appears that the monkey nudges the deceased person lovingly, in order to get his attention. The moving video that showcases the bond between the animal and the person who fed it, has touched viewers deeply.

