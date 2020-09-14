India's tally crosses 48 lakh mark with spike of 92,071 cases, 1,136 deaths

With a spike of 92,071 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count breached the 48-lakh mark on Monday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the coronavirus cases across the country stand at 48,46,428. As per the Health Ministry, there are 9,86,598 active cases while 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The country in the last 24 hours reported 1,136 deaths due to the pathogen taking the overall toll to 79,722.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 10.60-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,67,123 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 5,02,759 cases.

