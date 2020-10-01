India’s recovery rate improves as daily cases keep rising rapidly

The recovery rate of Indian coronavirus patients stands at a whopping high of 83.53 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,23,052 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,56,19,781.

The number of recovered COVID-19 cases in India had crossed 52 lakh, which was the highest number of recoveries anywhere in the world.



52,73,201 people have recuperated so far.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 63,12,584, while the death toll climbed to 98,678 with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry, during a media briefing, further said that the number of Covid-19 tests per million population has crossed 50,000 in India, adding that a total of 2.97 crore tests were conducted in the month of September.

(With inputs from agencies)