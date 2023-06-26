India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Oman to hold key talks

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is on a day-long visit to Oman today, aiming to bolster strategic co-operation and security ties between the two nations. Doval's visit comes as part of an increased high-level engagement witnessed between India and Oman in recent years, emphasising the significance of their partnership in West Asia. Indian NSA called on His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit, Doval is scheduled to hold talks with his Omani counterparts, the Minister of the Royal Office, and the foreign minister. The discussions are expected to encompass a range of crucial areas, including defence, counter-terrorism, and maritime security co-operation. Oman and India, both maritime neighbours sharing the coastline of the Arabian Sea, have collaborated closely to ensure stability and safety in the Indian Ocean region.

ALSO READ | Indian NSA Ajit Doval takes pot shots at China, Pakistan in his opening speech at SCO meet

Earlier this year, the two countries held the 8th strategic dialogue in Delhi, led by India's Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri and Oman's Secretary General of the National Security Council, Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi. These dialogues have reinforced the foundation of trust and co-operation between the two nations.

Furthermore, the growing economic ties between India and Oman have played a pivotal role in strengthening their relationship. India has emerged as one of the largest investors in Oman, with total investments exceeding US$7.5 billion. Bilateral trade has witnessed a significant surge, with trade volume crossing 12 BN in 2022-2023.

WATCH | Gravitas: US Envoy calls Ajit Doval an 'International treasure' India's invitation to Oman to participate in the G20 Summit and associated meetings as a guest country during its ongoing presidency of the grouping reflects the importance India places on its relationship with Oman. The meeting between the top security officials from India and Oman is expected to yield significant outcomes, paving the way for a stronger partnership between the two nations in the face of evolving regional and global challenges.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.