Indian NSA Ajit Doval takes jab at China, Pakistan in his opening SCO speech

India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval took jabs at China and Pakistan while addressing NSAs and top officials of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries on Wednesday in the capital city of New Delhi. Doval touched upon terrorism and sovereignty as the key parts of his opening remarks, hinting at the two countries that have strained relations with India.

As the present chair of the grouping, Doval's statement set the tone for the meeting as Pakistan and China attended the event virtually, according to multiple media reports

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable," said Doval, referring to Pakistan.

The NSA also took a shot at China without naming it and invoked the SCO Charter that could show the member states, the path forward.

“The Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, non use of force or threat of its use in international relations, and seeking no unilateral military superiority in areas," added Doval.

He continued the subtle attacks by taking a dig at China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The 78-year-old added that India was willing to participate in regional projects but only if there was transparency.

“While expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that such initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries."

After the meeting with the NSAs, New Delhi is expected to hold a meeting with the SCO defence ministers next month from April 27-29. The foreign ministers' meet is scheduled to be held in the western Indian state of Goa from May 4-5. All of these meetings will culminate with the SCO Summit, set to be held in July.

SCO was founded over 20 years ago to promote economic, political, and military cooperation among its member countries. The organisation's members include Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

SCO covers over 60 per cent of the Eurasian landmass, 40 per cent of the world population, and 30 per cent of the global GDP.

(With inputs from agencies)