India's first Slender Loris sanctuary to come up in this state

Slender Loris are small nocturnal mammals that largely spend their lives on trees. Native to southern India and Sri Lanka, the mammal is an endangered animal as per the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

It feeds on pests that are harmful to agricultural crops, and hence plays a crucial role as a predator. The species performs a wide range of ecological roles in the terrestrial ecosystem.

India's 1st Slender Loris Sanctuary, Kadavur to have 11,806 hectares of land (in 7 blocks) in Karur & Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu under Section 26(A)(1)(b) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972



Slender Loris is an Endangered, nocturnal species that lives on trees, feeds on pests

On Wednesday, the southern Tamil Nadu state government notified the country's first-ever sanctuary dedicated to this arboreal animal.

The Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest, has notified 11,806 hectares of forest areas in Karur and Dindigul districts, in the southern Indian state as the country's first Slender Loris Sanctuary.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary, which spans 7 blocks in Karur and Dindigul districts, has notified under Section 26(A) (1) (b) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In recent months, the Tamil Nadu government had also announced to notify India's first Dugong Conservation reserve in the Palk Bay, the narrow strip of sea that connects India's Tamil Nadu and the Indian Ocean littoral nation Sri Lanka. In addition to this, bird sanctuaries, elephant reserves etc. have also been notified during the last year and a half.