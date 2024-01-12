India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Iran on Jan 15

In a diplomatic move aimed at strengthening ties and addressing crucial issues, India's External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, is set to visit Iran on Monday, 15th January. The visit marks a continuation of diplomatic engagements between the two nations, focusing on key topics such as the Chabahar port, Afghanistan, and recent developments in West Asia.

This visit comes on the heels of Dr Jaishankar's previous visits to Tehran in July and August 2021, where he held discussions with Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

EAM Jaishankar calls on Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran. First in person meet by the Indian side with new President of Iran.

Notably, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reciprocated the diplomatic gesture with a visit to India in June 2022. During this visit, both nations signed the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Civil and Commercial Matters, solidifying their commitment to cooperation.

Iran Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian reaches Delhi; is welcomed by MEA's Joint Secretary in PAI (Pak-Afg-Iran) division JP Singh.

A focal point of the ongoing collaboration is the Chabahar Port, envisioned by India and Iran as a major regional and international hub for the movement of humanitarian and commercial goods.