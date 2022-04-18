India's development partnership with Maldives continues; 7 pacts signed

India and Maldives on Monday signed seven pacts for development of new projects in areas like health, sports, heritage conservation and youth centers. The projects were announced during External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's visit to the country last month. The new projects will be funded under the Indian High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) grant assistance scheme.

The MoUs were signed between Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Indian high commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar. The ceremony was attended by respective Members of Parliament, Island Councils, senior officials from the Government of Maldives and the High Commission of India.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maldives foreign minister expressed his "profound gratitude to the Indian government for the key role India plays in promoting socio-economic development of Maldives", a Maldives government statement said. With these seven projects, total number of India High Impact Community Development Project in the Indian ocean Island country has reached to 27. The estimated cost of the seven projects is around Rs 132 million and they are spread across seven Atolls of the Maldives – Haa Dhaalu, Noonu, Kaafu, Alif Dhaalu, Thaa, Gaafu Alifu and Seenu.

The seven projects are, Audiology Unit in Kulhudhuffushi hospital, Site museums in N. Landhoo Maabudhuge, and in Th. Dhiyamigilli Ganduvaru, Multi-sports complex in N. Manadhoo, Prosthetics & Orthotics facility in Hulhumale’ hospital, Youth centre in A.Dh. Dhigurah, Youth centre in Ga. Gemanafushi and Mental health unit in Addu Equatorial hospital. Indian envoy to Maldives Munu Mahawar in a tweet said, "Development cooperation is the central pillar of India-Maldives partnership and we remain committed to continue strengthening it."

Highlighting how these projects are, "designed as per the priorities of island communities", the Indian high commission in a statement said, "most of them are implemented by local councils and enhance their capacities in project execution. India looks forward to the early implementation of all" the projects.