India: Delhi Metro completes 21 years of service. Here’s what it has achieved so far

The Delhi Metro on Sunday (Dec 24) completed 21 years of its operations. It currently has a network of 393 kilometres and 288 stations. In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "More than six million passenger journeys are being performed every single day on the Delhi Metro making it one of the largest mass transit systems in the entire world. In fact, the Delhi Metro is also one of the fastest-expanding Metro networks anywhere in the world."

The Delhi Metro was inaugurated on Dec 24, 2002, with the then Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee flagging off the first stretch of the network from Shahdara to Tis Hazari on the Red Line.

"In the last 21 years, more than 380 kilometres of additional lines have been laid in the NCR, which is a staggering feat and probably, the biggest infrastructure marvel created in the country. In addition, presently another 65 kilometres of new lines are being laid across the national capital, which will take the network length beyond 400 kilometres in the days to come," the DMRC said.

A look at the achievements in 2023

The DMRC mentioned a list of achievements of the Delhi Metro this year. On Sept 4, the network recorded over 7.1 million passenger journeys in a single day, which is the highest ever for the mass transit system.

Thirteen days later (on Sept 17), the network started to operate the Airport Express Line at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour (kmph) compared to the earlier 90 kmph.

"This historic increase in speed of India’s fastest Metro corridor gradually from 90 KMPH to 120 KMPH was made possible by meticulous planning and time-bound implementation by DMRC’s engineers in consultation with a number of other government agencies and domain experts," the statement said.

Also on Sept 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dwarka Sector 21 – Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 extension of the Airport Express Line as well, which now provides the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre with Metro connectivity.

On Nov 1, the Delhi Metro launched Momentum 2.0 - an innovative platform set to redefine the daily commuting experience for millions in the National Capital Region (NCR).