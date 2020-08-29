India's defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit Russia next week

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Russia next week for the SCO or Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers' meet. Russia is the chair of BRICS and SCO grouping for this year and will be holding all meetings -- that traditionally happen annually.

Russian defence minister Sergey Shoygu, who recently met Indian envoy D Bala Venkatesh Varma, conveyed to him that he looks forward to meet Rajnath Singh next week in Moscow.

This is the second visit of Singh to Russia. He had visited Moscow earlier this year in June for the Victory Day Parade. An Indian Tri-Service contingent also took part in the parade at Moscow's Red Square.

Russia on September 10 will host SCO Foriegn minister meet and India's external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is expected to visit Russia for the meet.

While the ministry of external affairs has confirmed that it has received invitation from Russia for the meet, it has not been formally annouced if the EAM will go.

