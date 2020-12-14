India's Defence Minister highlights China's ‘unprovoked aggression’, ‘build-up’ in Ladakh

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh has highlighted China's "unprovoked aggression" at the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh and the present "big build-up" even as the more than 7-month long stalemate continues between the 2 countries.

Speaking at an industry body FICCI event in Delhi, he said, "The unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged".

He pointed out how "how power is being asserted not just in the Himalayas but across the Indo-Pacific. And how uncertain the future of the region and world could be in this backdrop."

2020 saw Chinese forces not only indulging in aggressive and violent acts with India at the line of actual control but also threatening other countries like Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, UK and trying to stake claims in South China sea. With India, at the icy mountains of Himalayas, the situation remains tensed even as Chinese forces continue the build-up despite multiple rounds of diplomatic and military talks.

The Indian defence minister lauded the strong response by the Indian forces so far while dealing with an aggressive China, especially at the Galwan valley.

He said, "In these testing times our forces" have shown "exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude" and "they fought the PLA with utmost bravery and forced them to go back." Adding, "The coming generations of this nation will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year."

At the Galwan incident of June, India lost 20 of its soldiers due to aggressive actions by Chinese forces. While Beijing accepted it suffered casualties, it never came out with figures which shows the opaque governance system led by the Chinese communist party.

The Indian defence minister said, "India is far ahead of China when it comes to leading the world with ideas" citing the country's huge cultural impact in East Asia.

Quoting Chinese thinker Hu Shi, Rajnath Singh said “India has culturally dominated and controlled China for more than 2000 years without sending a single soldier across the border” which he said shows how India as a "civilisational state" has been "inspiring and influencing the world through its culture and soft power for centuries."