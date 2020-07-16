India's Aarogya Setu becomes world's most downloaded contact-tracing app

As many as 173 million people from 13 countries have downloaded various governments COVID-19 contact tracing apps since March 2020.

According to recent research by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, the adoption rate of these apps in the world's 13 most populous countries stood for 9.3 per cent among its residents.

With 127.6 million downloads India's Aarogya Setu tops the list of Contact Tracing App installs. It is followed by Turkey's Hayat Eve Sığar app with 11.1 million downloads and Germany's Corona-Warn-App with 10.4 million downloads.

The analysis focused on government-endorsed contact tracing apps in 13 countries with populations of 20 million or more. The countries included Australia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Peru, The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

A total of 173 million people from these 13 countries with a combined population of nearly 1.9 billion residents were estimated to have downloaded the govt-endorsed contact tracing app.

The Australian government’s COVIDSafe saw the highest adoption rate in the group with 4.5 million unique installs constituting 21.6 per cent of their population. Australia was followed by Turkey and Germany with 17.3 and 14.4 per cent of adoption rate respectively.

India stood at number fourth in the ranking with 12.5 per cent of adoption rate. Downloads for India’s Aarogya Setu peaked in April with an estimated 80.8 million downloads from the App Store and Google Play.

India is the third worst-hit country around the world with 968,875 confirmed cases of coronavirus of which 612,814 have been recovered while 24,915 died of the deadly virus.

Globally, the US is still number one in COVID-19 infections with 3,499,398 confirmed cases and 137,419 deaths. The US is followed by Brazil with 1,966,748 positive infections and 75366 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

The Aarogya Setu app had garnered more than 50 million downloads within 13 days of launch on April 2 and now it stands with 127.6 million downloads which are more than any other contact tracing app in the world.