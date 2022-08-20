Indian woman pilot Zoya Agarwal gets place in US museum for flight over North Pole

Zoya Agarwal who headed an all-women pilot team of Air India last year as the aircraft flew above the North pole has been featured in the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) aviation museum.

Air India's Boeing-777 covered 16,000 kilometres during the record-breaking feat also covering the North Pole.

Reports claim Zoya was the youngest woman pilot in India to fly a Boeing-777 back in 2013 and is one of the gender equality spokespersons at the United Nations.

The ace pilot was also part of India's Vande Bharat mission in 2020 as the government launched flights to evacuate Indians stuck in countries due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Agarwal had captained the flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru which is one of the longest non-stop air routes in the world. The US museum offered Agarwal a place after her achievement.

According to reports, India has 2,764 registered woman pilots. The Indian government had said last year that women constitute over 15 per cent of pilots in the aviation sector which is one of the highest in the world. Indian women are also part of the Indian Air Force. Shivangi Singh became the first woman to fly the Rafale fighter jet two years ago. She operated the Mig-21 Bison before flying the French fighter aircraft.

