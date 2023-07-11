Indian travellers ready to spend more for the experience this year: Survey

Indians want to spend more time and money on international and domestic travel this year, says the latest research travel report.

ACKO, India’s tech-first insurance company, released Travel Index 2023, which shows that now travellers are more concerned about flexibility and convenience and are ready to spend more for the experience.

The report surveyed 1,000 respondents across seven major Indian cities between the ages of 24 and 45 and identified key patterns of travel consideration among Indians.

The survey shows that 60 per cent of Indians are planning international trips this year. Further, around 48 per cent of Indians will be allocating an increased budget for their travel in the coming year and 37 per cent will be increasing the duration of the trip.

The report further highlights that approximately 71 per cent of respondents are ready to spend Rs 1-6 lakh on their international trips, while domestic travellers would like to spend up to Rs 1 lakh.

The survey also shows how Indian travellers understand the importance of travel insurance and know what to expect from a policy. 67 per cent of respondents say that travel insurance is mandatory while planning their trip. Only 13 per cent said they don’t want to take out a travel insurance policy.

Speaking about the survey, Brijesh Unnithan, SVP, of Embedded Insurance said, “We wanted to understand how Indians plan to travel in 2023 and how their travel preferences have changed over the past couple of years. Travellers are now more conscious about their well-being on a trip and are demanding customised insurance products that match their needs and expectations.”

Interestingly, the survey also highlighted the fact that 36 per cent of Indians want to go on a trip with their friends, 35 per cent with their spouse or partner and only 14 per cent want to take a solo trip. Lastly, four per cent also like to travel with their pets.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE