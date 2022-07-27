Indian teen battles cancer and scores 97.75 per cent in ISC exams

A diagnosis of blood cancer can indeed be a shock to a patient. But there are those who calm themselves down and continue on their path with focus, defying odds to achieve a great feat. Tale of 17-year-old Pramita Tiwari certainly exemplifies the indomitable human spirit which many of us forget to find within ourselves. Pramita, a resident of Lucknow in north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh scored 97.75 per cent in Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination, all when she battled cancer.

Pramita started experiencing symptoms during Covid induced lockdowns. When her parents got her tested, the family came to know that she was suffering from Acute Minor Leukemia (blood cancer). Her parents stood by her side firmly and her treatment began. She received treatment in Lucknow and Gurugram.

"I didn't have a consistent schedule due to my untimely sickness & hospital visits. However much I could read, I read with full concentration... my aim is to become a doctor," she said as quoted by ANI.

She has been quoted in media reports as saying that she studied even during her visits to hospital.

Times of India said that her school arranged online classes for her and even arranged for her to take her exam in Gurugram when she was receiving treatment.

