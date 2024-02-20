Indian students to get two chances of appearing in 10th, 12th board exams from 2025-26

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the students will now be given the option of appearing twice for 10th and 12th class board examinations in one year. He added that this step will be introduced in the academic session 2025-26.

After the launch of the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme in the Indian city of Chhattisgarh, under which 211 schools of the state are set to be upgraded, Pradhan on Monday (Feb 19) said the new National Education Policy (NEP) is aimed at reducing the academic stress on students.

The new NEP was unveiled by the government in 2020. The programme was held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur.

The minister emphasised the concept of introducing 10 bag-less days in school every year and called students to indulge in art, culture and sports, among other activities.

On the plan of the Centre under NEP 2020, Pradhan said that starting from the 2025-26 academic session, the students will be able to appear for the 10th and 12th class board exams twice.

As per the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August last year, the officials will conduct the board examinations twice a year to ensure that students get a sufficient amount of time and opportunity to perform well.

The students will also have the option of retaining the best score, irrespective of how they perform in another exam.

Education 'not a priority' for Congress: Pradhan

The minister asked students, who were present at the programme if they were happy with this change introduced in board exams and asked them to retain the best marks obtained by them after they appeared in both the exams.

Watch: US: 2 Indian students killed within a week "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision through the NEP is to keep students stress-free, enrich them with quality education, keep students linked with culture and prepare them for the future. This is the formula for making India a developed country by 2047," the minister said.

Slamming the previous Congress government which was in the state, Pradhan said that education was not its priority, however, after BJP came to power in the state and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was appointed to the office in December last year, the education sector has received utmost importance.