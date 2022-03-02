Indian students taken hostage by Ukraine forces, says Russia after Putin-Modi phone call

Russia on Wednesday made a huge claim that some Indian students in Kharkov (Kharkiv) were being held hostage by Ukrainian forces. The Russian side also said that these students were being used as human shields and that Russia was trying to organise 'urgent evacuation' of this group of students.

The Russian side released this information in a readout given out after telephone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As per the readout, Putin has given all necessary instructions to ensure safe evacuation of Indian citizens from the war zone.

India has already launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indian citizens and students who are caught in the Ukraine conflict. On Wednesday (March 2) Indian embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory for citizens and said that they "must leave" Kharkiv immediately. Kharkiv is under attack from Russian forces.

It was in Kharkiv that first casualty of an Indian medical student was recorded on Tuesday (March 1).

Indian Air Force has also joined Operation Ganga and a plane

Separate from conversation between Modi and Putin, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the "deteriorating" situation in Ukraine with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets.

"Discussed the deteriorating Ukraine situation with EU HR VP @JosepBorrellF, French FM @JY_LeDrian and Estonia FM @eliimets respectively. Reiterated India's stance that diplomacy and dialogue alone provide the answer. The cessation of violence is an urgent imperative," Jaishankar said in a tweet.