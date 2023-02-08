Indian sends humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria

In the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, India responded with humanitarian assistance to both nations. Around 8,000 people have been feared dead in one of the most devastating tremors in the countries’ history.

India has sent four C-17 aircraft carrying over 108 tons of relief material, equipment, and rescue personnel to Turkey. Apart from that, 100 personnel and self-contained search and rescue units from the National Disaster Response Force equipped with specialized tools for collapsed structure search and rescue operations have also been dispatched.

India has also sent a 30-bed medical facility to Turkiye, with 99 personnel and medical equipment, including X-ray machines, ventilators, and ambulances.

Speaking to WION on Tuesday, Türkiye Ambassador to India Firat Sunel said, "PM Narendra Modi gave immediate instructions to build a crisis centre and all relevant Indian authorities had a meeting. I was also there for cooperation, and this is an example of good friendship, and we really appreciate it so much."

Besides Turkey, India has sent over 6 tons of relief material to Syria, including emergency use medicines and essential medical items. The relief supplies, transported on a C130J aircraft, also include general and protective gear and equipment such as ECG machines and monitors.

The Syrian Ambassador also spoke to WION and appreciated the Indian support. "The fast, good, generous response by the government of India is really unique.”

India’s junior foreign minister V Muraleedharan had visited the embassies of both countries in Delhi and extended condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

India's quick response to the crisis highlights its commitment to supporting disaster-stricken communities and providing crucial aid to those in need.