PM Modi inaugurates projects worth billions in Jammu, says Art 370 was roadblock

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects worth USD 320 billion in India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (Feb 20). During his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi laid foundation stone for the projects worth USD 320 billion. He also met beneficiaries of various government schemes and distribute appointment letters to 1500 fresh government recruits. During his address, he said that since 'roadblock' of Article 370 was removed now, the union territory was experiencing progress.

He will began his day by a visit to Jammu City's Maulana Azad stadium where the inauguration event will be held. The projects pertain to sectors like health, education, rail, road, civic infrastructure, aviation and more.

This inauguration includes those of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Managaement (IIM) campuses, a new terminal at Jammu airport an AIIMS in Jammu and more.

PM Modi flagged off first electric train in the valley and also inaugurated train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations.

"Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the BJP government has abrogated it. Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards overall development now. It is because of the abrogation of Article 370, I have urged the people to help BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in (2024 Lok Sabha) elections," said PM Modi.

"I have full faith in you and we will make 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir.' Your dreams of 70 years will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming years. Earlier, only disappointing news of bombs, kidnappings and separation used to come from Jammu and Kashmir, but now Jammu and Kashmir is developing and moving forward," he added during his speech.

"Jammu and Kashmir had to bear the brunt of dynastic politics for decades. They are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families...I am happy that Jammu and Kashmir is getting freedom from this dynastic politics," said PM Modi.

This is PM's second visit to Jammu during his second term as prime minister. Before this, he had visited in April 2022. This visit has come just months ahead of April-May Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi is seeking third straight term as Prime Minister of India.

On the eve of his visit to Jammu, the PM said that the projects he will dedicate to the nation will be a big boost to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and to India as a whole.

“I look forward to being in Jammu tomorrow to inaugurate key development works which will boost ‘Ease of Living.’ It will also be a landmark day for the education sector as various institutions including IITs and IIMs will get permanent campuses,” he posted on X, on Monday.