Indian PM Narendra Modi's jacket steals the show. It was made from recycled plastic bottles

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jacket stole the show during his address to the Parliament on Wednesday (February 8). PM Modi donned a jacket made from recycled plastic bottles to spread the message of sustainability.

The Indian PM chose to wear a sky-blue bandh gala jacket as he replied to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament.

Earlier this week, PM Modi launched the "Unbottled" initiative of Indian Oil. he also unveiled uniforms made from recycled plastic at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, a popular city in the south Indian state of Karnataka.

PM Modi also talked about 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle', mentioning that it is part of every Indian's lifestyle. He linked it to the nation's push for Green Growth and Energy Transition.

Watch this report:

PM Modi had said: "These huge efforts of India towards green growth and energy transition also reflect our values. Circular economy, in a way, is a part of the lifestyle of every Indian. The mantra of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle has been ingrained in our values. Today, we got to see an example of this here."

"You have seen uniforms made by recycling plastic waste bottles. It does not lack anywhere as far as the world of fashion and beauty is concerned. The target of recycling 100 million such bottles every year will go a long way in protecting the environment," he further added.

Also, the jacket will be available for commoners in major cities within three months, said Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Chairman, SM Vaidya, on the sidelines of the ongoing India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies)

