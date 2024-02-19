Indian PM Modi to launch projects worth 10 trillion rupees in Uttar Pradesh state

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch more than 14,000 projects in the northern Uttar Pradesh state worth ₹10 trillion ahead of the country's General Election later in the summer. The state of Uttar Pradesh sends 80 of the 543 Lok Sabha parliamentarians to New Delhi and the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to win 71 and 62 seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections respectively.

The projects to be launched are related to sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, IT, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education among others.

Also read | PM Modi says world is assured he is returning for third term in power: Top points

The Indian prime minister will also visit Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, about 162 km east of New Delhi, where he will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple.

The event is set to have a remarkable blend of faith and politics as the temple is being constructed by a temple trust whose chairperson is a just-expelled Opposition politician: Acharya Pramod Krishnam of the Indian National Congress.

The projects to be launched also include about 300 proposals of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the export promotion department worth about ₹45,000 Crore.

Also watch | India's PM Modi launches BJP's election campaign in UP's Bulandshahr | WION News × Besides, about 750 projects of the housing department involving an investment of about ₹57,000 Crore are also going for implementation at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Nearly 40 projects of the excise department involving investment worth about ₹7500 Crore are to be implemented at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Ashok Leyland's manufacturing unit to be set up; focus on temple towns of Ayodhya, Mathura

In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit by Chennai-headquartered Ashok Leyland will be set up on the land of Scooters India Limited (SIL).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch projects worth ₹10,155.79 crores for the temple town of Ayodhya, while projects worth ₹13486.63 crores will be launched for Mathura.

For his own Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi will launch projects worth ₹15,313.81 crore.