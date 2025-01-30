Indian Army officials have emphasised that Indian United Nations peacekeepers stationed in Congo's Goma are safe amid the rebel assault. Goma has seen intense fighting between the Congolese army (FARDC) and various militia groups including the M23 rebels. Indian Army officials told WION that 'all Indian soldiers are safe..' and are 'committed to fullfilling the mandate of United Nations under chapter 7'.

India is among the largest troop-contributing countries to MONUSCO. It has around 1,218 of its peacekeepers in MONUSCO, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Established in 2010 to succeed the earlier MONUC mission, it is mandated with focusing on the protection of civilians, support to the stabilisation and peace consolidation process etc.

Around 800 Indian peacekeepers are in Goma, while 2 companies, which means 400 Indian soldiers are in another city called Sake. The Indian Army officials explained that while no 'direct firing' has been undertaken by either side of the current conflict in Goma, some of the "Indian locations are closer to area of conflict, and have seen some sporadically firing nearby but no damage to property".

Describing the situation 'tense', the Army officials pointed that 'precautionary measures are being taken'. Important to point, during 2022 anti UN protests, 2 Indian peacekeepers from BSF stationed in MONUSCO died in Congo's North Kivu province.

India is among the largest providers of military personnel to UN peacekeeping missions globally, especially in Congo, Lebanon and South Sudan.

