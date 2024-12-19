New Delhi

Acting on the complaint lodged by the BJP, the Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a scuffle at Parliament that caused injuries to two MPs who had to be hospitalised.

As per reports, an FIR under section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station.

Earlier, the BJP had filed an attempt to murder complaint against the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday (Dec 19) after its two MPs were injured in a scuffle outside the parliament building. Union Minister Anurag Thakur led a team of BJP MPs and complained to the Delhi Police.

Speaking outside the police station, Thakur said, “We have filed a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, and 351 of the BNS. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt".

BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed 69-year-old BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi during a protest by NDA MPs outside Makar Dwar. The party claimed Sarangi, and another BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, were injured. Both MPs were admitted to the ICU at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with head injuries.

Delhi Police have only removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS. All other sections are the same as given in the complaint.

Congress' counter complaint

Congress MPs filed a countercomplaint against BJP, alleging a conspiracy behind the incident.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “The way a Dalit leader was abused the day before yesterday and today he was pushed—this is all a conspiracy."

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused BJP MPs of trying to lower the Parliament's dignity.

"After insulting Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar ji, Narendra Modiji also gets the dignity of the Parliament insulted. BJP MPs were armed with placards with thick sticks and were made to push and shove to stop the peaceful protest of INDIA alliance MPs so that their animosity towards Babasaheb, Parliament, Constitution and democracy is not exposed," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

'Arrogant Gandhi'

While the BJP MPs shared a video of the incident, calling Rahul Gandhi "arrogant".

Look at the arrogance of the Gandhi scion. Instead of aplogising for injuring an aged BJP MP, Shri Pratap Sarangi, Rahul Gandhi walks away with accusations. So much for being mohabbat ki dukan. Such entitlement! Congress continues to be blot on democracy. pic.twitter.com/a2k9rAUbSU — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) December 19, 2024

Union Minister and BJP MP Bhupender Yadav, while sharing the video on X, wrote, "Look at the arrogance of the Gandhi scion. Instead of apologising for injuring an aged BJP MP, Shri Pratap Sarangi, Rahul Gandhi walks away with accusations. So much for being mohabbat ki dukan. Such entitlement! Congress continues to be a blot on democracy."

Congress also shared a video of the incident, claiming BJP MPs with sticks in hand were stopping opposition MPs from entering the Parliament.

Kharge wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying, "I lost my balance and was forced to sit down on the ground in front of Makar Dwar. This inflicted injury on my knees which have already undergone surgery."

(With inputs from agencies)