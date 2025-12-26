/Indian origin Islamic preacher under ED lenses for 'money laundering'. Know who is Shamsul Huda Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Islamic preacher Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan. The ED initiated an investigation against Khan, who has been living in London, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This comes after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Khan was a teacher in a government-aided madrasa in 1984. He later, in 2013 acquired British citizenship but has still continued to draw salary without any active duties as a teacher or living in India, reported news agency ANI.

In the last two decades he travelled to several countries and allegedly received huge amount of funds that amount to several crore rupees through 7-8 bank accounts in India, reported the news agency.

Khan also acquired "more than a dozen immovable properties, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 30 crore". Under the guise of religion Khan is alleged to be promoting radical ideology and engaging in illegal funding activities.

A native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Khan allegedly channeled funds to various madrasas through his NGO, Raja Foundation, and his personal bank accounts.