Indian Navy warship on route to tackle hijacking of ship, with 15 Indian crew members, near Somalia's coast

Mogadishu, Somalia Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Representative image of Indian Navy deploying aircraft for rescue operation of capsized Chinese ship Photograph:(AFP)

With 15 Indian crew members on board, the Indian Navy is actively monitoring the situation. 

An Indian Navy warship, INS Chennai, is en route to address a hijacking incident involving the vessel 'MV LILA NORFOLK,' media reports said quoting military officials. 

ANI news agency said that the Indian Navy received information about the hijacked Liberian-flagged ship near Somalia's coast on the evening hours of Thursday (Jan 4). With 15 Indian crew members on board, the Indian Navy is actively monitoring the situation. 

Reports said that a surveillance aircraft, also known as Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), had also been deployed to observe the vessel. Moreover, communication has also been established with the crew.

The ongoing situation is under close monitoring with coordination among various agencies and the multi-national force (MNF) in the region, media reports highlighted citing the Indian Navy.

The MPA conducted an overflight of the vessel in the early morning of January 5, 2024 where it established contact and ensured the safety of the crew, as confirmed by news agency reports.

(With inputs from agency)

Heena Sharma

Heena Sharma is a digital journalist who writes mostly on current geopolitical developments. @HeenaSharma0819

