Indian Navy warship INS Visakhapatnam assists merchant vessel under missile attack

In a dramatic display of operational prowess, the Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer deployed in the Gulf of Aden, rushed to the assist the MV Marlin Luanda following a distress call from the vessel on the night of January 26, 2024. The vessel had come under a missile attack by Houthi rebels based in Yemen according to US Central Command.



The MV Marlin Luanda currently has a crew of 22 Indians and a Bangladeshi national. Responding to the distress call, INS Visakhapatnam swiftly deployed its specialised Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence (NBCD) team along with firefighting equipment to augment the onboard firefighting efforts on the distressed vessel.

An Indian Navy statement said that it "remains steadfast and committed towards safeguarding MVs and ensuring safety of life at sea". The recent escalation of piracy and drone attacks has prompted India to deploy ten of its warships in strategic locations, including the northern and central Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Watch | Many issues persistent in Indo-Pacific region: Indian Navy Chief on Red sea situation × This marks the third incident this month where the Indian Navy has provided assistance to vessels in that part of the Indian Ocean region. Earlier incidents included prevention of the hijacking of MV Lila Norfolk by INS Chennai and the support provided to MV Genco Picardy, which came under a drone attack and was assisted by INS Visakhapatnam.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, in an exclusive interview recently to WION, highlighted the fragility of the maritime security situation in the Red Sea and expressed concern over escalating attacks in the Arabian Sea, particularly emphasising the threats posed by piracy and Houthi aggression.