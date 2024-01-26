Russia's Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, says 'can rely on India because...'

Russian President Vladimir Putin showered praises on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his leadership and appreciated India for following an 'independent' foreign policy which is not easy to pursue in the current scenario, reported Russia-based media network Russia Today (RT).



The Russian president was interacting with university students in Kaliningrad Region on Thursday (Jan 25), which marked the 'Russian Student Day'.



"India has one of the highest rates of economic development and growth in the world, and that too is due to the leadership qualities of incumbent Prime Minister. It was during his leadership that India reached such a pace," said President Putin, while interacting with students, reported RT.

He added, "Russia can rely on India and its leadership because it is assured that New Delhi won't play 'games' against them at the international stage".



"India is pursuing an independent foreign policy, which is not easy in today's world. But, India with a population of 1.5 billion has the right to do so. And under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that right is being realised. This is not just statement, it is important from the point of organising joint work because it gives us the opportunity to forecast the actions of our partners in medium and long terms," the President further said



"This is important in practical work. Can we rely on a country and its leadership to co-operate or will it take decisions that do not even correspond to its national interest. With India, such games don't exist,” said Putin while interacting with the students.

Putin appreciates India's 'Make in India' initiative

The Russian president further appreciated India's 'Make in India' initiative and said that Moscow is one of the highest investors in the country and is also looking forward to making major investments there.

"India has made huge steps in development, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His campaign 'Make in India' has been heard by many including Russia. And we are trying with our Indian friends to bring to life all these plans...the largest foreign investment in India has come from Russia. USD 23 billion was invested by our company Roseneft, acquisition of an oil refinery, a network of gas stations, a port and so on," said President Putin.



He further spoke about the diverse culture of India and how popular Indian movies are in the country. "India is a great culture. It's diverse and colourful. Russia is probably the few places around the world where Indian movies are broadcast on national television," said Putin.