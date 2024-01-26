India Republic Day: This Padma Shri awardee helped plant over 3 million trees, empowered 30k women

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday (Jan 26). On the eve of the Republic Day on Thursday, the central government released the recipients of the Padma Awards. There are three categories of Padma Awards: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan (in ascending order). This year, the recipients of these awards were from the fields of art, social work, education, medicine, music sports etc.

One of the recipients of the Padma Shri is Chami Murmu, a tribal environmentalist from the state of Jharkhand. In a post on X, the ministry of tribal affairs said, "A heartfelt congratulations to the incredible Ms Chami Murmu, a true tribal warrior hailing from Seraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand! With unwavering dedication, she has planted over 30 lakh plants and empowered 30,000 women through Self-Help Groups."

Who is Chami Murmu?

Murmu, 52, is a resident of the Rajnagar block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Murmu is popularly known as the Lady Tarzan of Jharkhand for her fight against the timber mafia, a report by the Times of India (TOI) said. She was awarded the Padma Shri this year for her initiative for women's empowerment and to conserve the environment.

Murmu has been working as an environmental activist since 1988. A report by the Indian Express said that she is a Class 10 pass-out and lost her father and elder brother at an early age. She became the sole guardian of her three siblings and an ailing mother.