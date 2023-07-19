Indian Navy strengthens maritime cooperation with Africa

In a strategic move to bolster security cooperation and exchanges, the Indian Navy has embarked on a series of high-impact engagements with African countries along the east coast and southwestern Indian Ocean region.

These countries include Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles. Over the last four months, the proactive approach has seen 16 port visits to 8 African countries, showcasing India's commitment to the continent.

Indian naval ships—INS Trishul and INS Sunayna—spearheaded this maritime outreach, conducting independent deployments to key East African nations.

The focus on interoperability and joint military exercises, such as the Maritime Partnership Exercises (MPX), has been pivotal in enhancing operational capabilities and countering maritime threats effectively.

Addressing shared concerns over maritime security, Indian naval ships conducted coordinated patrols with Mozambique, Seychelles, and Mauritius, united in their resolve to combat piracy, smuggling, and illicit trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

Moreover, capacity-building activities have been at the forefront of these visits, aligning with India's foreign policy objective of supporting African nations in achieving self-sufficiency and enhancing their capabilities.

Noteworthy moments during the deployments included technical assistance to Comoros for rectification of radar for Comoros Port control during INS Trishul's visit to the country.

The naval ship also undertook joint EEZ surveillance off the coast of Seychelles with Seychellois personnel on board. INS Sunayna's participation in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) exercise—Op Southern Readiness 2023 at Port Victoria— was particularly lauded, with over 30 members from CMF countries engaging in fruitful interactions on various maritime issues. Sunayna also took part in joint EEZ surveillance off the coast of Mozambique.

Covering an impressive 16,600 nautical miles and spending a cumulative 64 days at sea, the deployment of both ships has been operationally effective and has achieved its intended aims of projecting India as a preferred security partner in the region.

The Indian Navy's active presence was further reinforced by high-level visits from Indian delegations, with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru's visits to Zanzibar and Kenya, respectively.

This recent surge in cooperation between the Indian Navy and African nations showcases India's growing presence in the maritime domain and underscores the significance of collaboration between India and Africa.