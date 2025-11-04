/Indian Navy’s maiden Chennai marathon slated for Dec 14th

In line with the Indian Navy marathons that are held annually in Mumbai, Kochi, Visakhapatnam and other cities, Chennai will have its first-ever Indian Navy marathon on December 14th, 2025. The maiden Indian Navy Half Marathon in Chennai aims to promote causes like a Drug-Free India, Women Power and a stand against online betting and gambling.

The Navy Chennai Half Marathon 2025 features three race categories—the INS Adyar Half Marathon Run for 21.1 km, INS Parundu Run for 10 km and INS Pallava Run for 5 km—all originating from near the Napier Bridge in Chennai and ending at INS Adyar Beach, the entire marathon route lies along the scenic Marina Beach Road. The inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon Chennai 2025 offers a prize pool of Rs. 10,00,000 for runners across various categories.

The event also celebrates the unique spirit of camaraderie, as civilians would have an opportunity to run shoulder-to-shoulder with defence personnel, embodying unity, discipline, and national pride.

Speaking at the jersey unveiling event, Commodore Suvarat Magon, Naval Officer In-Charge (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area), Indian Navy, said, “The maiden Indian Navy Chennai Half Marathon is not just a run but a movement that unites people for fitness, pride, and purpose. Running alongside the Indian Navy offers citizens a unique opportunity to feel the spirit of service and discipline. We hope to inspire every participant to be an ambassador of positive change.”

He added that there were more than 3,000 registrations already and that the Navy expects around 6,000-8,000 runners to take part.

The Chennai Navy Half Marathon also forms a part of the larger series of Navy Half Marathons held across the country, inspiring citizens to embrace health and fitness while strengthening the bond between the community and encouraging participation of public in the Fit India movement.