In a shocking incident in India's Chhattisgarh, a passenger train and a goods train collided on Tuesday (Nov 4). The tragedy happened in the Bilaspur district. Railway officials reported that four people have lost their lives and multiple people were injured in the incident.

Sanjay Agrawal, DC, Bilaspur, says, "The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway..."

After the accident, the railway administration and local authorities rushed rescue.

“MEMU train coach hit a goods train near Bilaspur station at about 16:00 hours. Two people have been injured in the incident. Railways have moved all the resources, and all measures are being ensured for the treatment of the injured," an official said.