/‘Vote for NDA, will rename Bihar’s Mohiuddinnagar as Mohan Nagar’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for BJP in Bihar on Tuesday and said that the NDA’s victory in the assembly polls will “wipe away all signs of slavery” and Mohiuddinnagar, a block in Samastipur district, will be renamed “Mohan Nagar”. Yogi, who had a whirlwind tour of the poll-bound state on the final day of campaigning for the first phase of polls, made the remark at a rally in Mohiuddinnagar constituency. “Brothers and sisters, I urge you to move forward in the direction of renaming Mohiuddinnagar as Mohan Nagar. It is possible. Let go of all signs of slavery. We did the same in Uttar Pradesh, where we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj,” the UP CM said.

Also Read: Towering Republican and 46th US vice president Dick Cheney dies at 84

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“When resolute leaders take over, they act as per their convictions. Be it in the direction of generating employment for the youth or preserving cultural heritage,” said Yogi, who is also the head priest of Gorakshdham shrine in Gorakhpur.

The BJP has given the ticket for Mohiuddinnagar seat to sitting MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh, whose principal rival is RJD’s Ejya Yadav, who won the seat in 2015 but could not retain it five years later.

BJP leaders in Bihar have, for some time, been insisting that the names of places with roots in the Indo-Islamic composite culture be changed, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar differs in opinion.

The CM also did not agree to a suggestion by BJP leaders that Bakhtiyarpur, his birthplace on the outskirts of Patna, be renamed as “Nitish Nagar”.

Campaigning ends for first phase, voting on Thursday Nov. 6

The campaign for the first phase of polling in the Bihar Election 2025 came to an end on Tuesday evening ahead of the polling on November 6. Voters of 121 constituencies, spread across 18 districts, will vote in the first phase. Polling for the remaining 122 seats will be held in the second phase on November 11.

All eyes are on the important leaders in fray in the first phase, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav of Janshakti Janata Dal, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and BJP’s star candidate, singer Maithili Thakur.

WATCH: Top Earners Drive US Growth As Wealth Gap Grows