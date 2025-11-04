Hinduja Group's Gopichand Hinduja passes away in London

Gopichand P Hinduja, a renowned industrialist, has passed away in London. He was 85. The Indian-British billionaire was the chairman of the Hinduja Group.

Hinduja, born in 1940, was known for transforming his family business. He was fondly called GP in business circles.

Who was Gopichand P Hinduja?

Gopichand P Hinduja was known for transforming the family business from a tradingoperation into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

He made several decisions that helped his business become a transnational behemoth. In 1984, the group acquired Gulf Oil. Three years later, it acquiredcommercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland is one of India's largest manufacturers of trucks and buses.

He also helped his family business enter the Power and Infrastructure sectors. He graduated from Mumbai's Jai Hind College in 1959. He then studied law at the University of Westminster and Economics at Richmond College, London.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu condoles Gopichand P Hinduja's death

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu condoled his death. He called him a visionary industrialist and lauded his contribution in making the Hinduja Group a global conglomerate.