No cancellation fee if air ticket is cancelled within 48 hours: DGCA proposal

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's civil aviation regulator, has proposed the introduction of a 48-hour look-in window during which cancellation or amendment of the ticket will not attract additional charges. Thebodyhas sought public opinionson the proposal till November 30.

The draft of the proposal, accessed by the Economic Times, says that a large number of complaintsover ticketcharges and refunds had been received. The complaints were linked to -- a delay in refund of unused tickets; the amount which is refunded by the airlines against cancelled tickets; the policy of not to refund the ticket amount but to adjust against tickets to be purchased by the passenger for future travel in the same airline that is valid for a limited period of time.