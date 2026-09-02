/Indian Navy's first multipurpose vessel: A platform to test weapons, sensors at sea

Indian private firm L&T Precision Engineering & Systems (PES) has delivered the indigenously built, first-of-class multi-purpose vessel (MPV) to the Indian Navy. The MPV is a highly specialised multi-role test and trials platform, to enhance future combat capabilities of Indian Navy. Named ‘Samarthak’, which means ‘supporter’, the ship is synonymous with the multi-dimensional role envisaged for the platform.

Conceptualised, engineered and built entirely in-house at L&T’s Warship Design Centre & Shipyard at Kattupalli, north of Chennai, Samarthak features 75% indigenous content. The delivery of the vessel was attended by senior officials of the Indian Navy and L&T. In due course, the ship will formally be inducted into the Indian Navy as INS Samarthak. The Indian Naval Ship(INS) prefix is added once the ship is formally commissioned into the force.

Beyond its technology development role, INS Samarthak will also support a broad spectrum of naval operations, including maritime surveillance, patrolling, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief (HADR) and environmental protection. The vessel combines cutting-edge capabilities with exceptional operational versatility. For precision control during complex marine manoeuvres, the ship is equipped with state-of-the-art Dynamic Positioning System.

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"India has been ramping up indigenous design and development of naval weapons and systems, with the aim of reducing imports and boosting homegrown capabilities. MPV is meant to serve as a platform where the indigenously designed and developed weapons and systems can be tested in real-world conditions that we encounter at sea. In a plug-and-play manner, different types of weaponry and sensors can be tested on this platform," a senior official associated with the MPV project since inception said.

Commenting on the occasion, A T Ramchandani, Senior VP & Head, L&T Precision Engineering & Systems, said, “This is a momentous occasion, and we are proud to have delivered the first of its kind multi-purpose vessel to the Navy. This reaffirms L&T’s shipbuilding capability to undertake construction of warships and showcases L&T’s commitment to national security”.