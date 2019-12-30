Indian Navy bans use of social media platforms, smartphones

After the recent arrest of seven Navy personnel for allegedly sharing sensitive information linked to Pakistan, the Indian Navy has issued directives to ban smartphones and social media use onboard ships and naval bases.

A senior Navy officer said that all social networking platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others, would not be allowed at the naval bases and ships from now on.

Smartphones would also not be permitted to operate, the official said.

On December 20, seven Navy personnel and a Hawala operator were arrested from Mumbai, Karvar and Visakhapatnam after a joint operation by the intelligence agencies busted an espionage racket linked to Pakistan.

Reportedly, the accused were sharing sensitive information about the movement of Indian warships and submarines to the Pakistani agents.

The intelligence agencies said that some more suspects are being interrogated.

After the incident, the Indian Navy said that there is no security breach and all critical assets are safe.

The operation was named 'Dolphin's Nose' and was jointly executed by central, naval intelligence officials and Andhra Pradesh Police.

The accused are currently under judicial custody.

(with inputs from agencies)