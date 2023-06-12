Indian model, 24, dies after lighting truss collapses during fashion show in Noida's Film City

In a tragic turn of events, a 24-year-old woman died on Sunday after a lighting truss allegedly collapsed and fell on her head during a fashion show at a studio in Noida's Film City. Another man standing next to the model sustained minor injuries. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida.

According to an initial police report, Vanshika attended the event as a volunteer promoter. Bobby Raj, a resident of Agra who also sustained injuries in the incident, was also a volunteer.

Detailing the incident, a police officer said, "The fashion show was underway and the woman was standing next to the stage, when the lighting truss fell on her head, due to which she died." He further revealed that the organiser of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss are being questioned.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Awasthy, four suspects have been detained for questioning. Further legal action will be taken after the enquiry.

In an official statement, the police said on Sunday, "Today around 1.30 pm, a fashion show was being organised in a studio at Film City under Sector 20 police station… Vanshika Chopra died and Bobby Raj was injured due to the collapse of the lighting truss. The body has been sent for postmortem. The injured person is undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27.”

The deceased’s brother has filed a complaint, based on which the police have lodged an FIR under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown persons. "The woman’s brother has filed a complaint against the management of the studio, where this show was organised. We will investigate the matter and name the persons responsible in the FIR," said the police officer.

At the time of the incident, around 150 people were present inside the studio where the show was being organised. "It was a normal fashion show and aspiring models were invited to take part. There was no CCTV in the room, so we are trying to get videos from those who were present at the programme," Indian Express quoted the police officer as saying.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE