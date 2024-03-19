Indian man kills wife a week after reaching Canada, calls family to inform

A week after reaching Canada, a man from the Indian state of Punjab allegedly stabbed his wife to death and was charged with murder. The accused later called his family and admitted that he had killed his wife, according to media reports.

What we know about the incident

The shocking incident took place on Friday (Mar 15) where the 50-year-old man identified as Jagpreet Singh from Punjab’s Ludhiana was arrested after his wife, Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found inside their residence in the Canadian city of Abbotsford with stab wounds.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) were responding to an incident of assault on Friday around 10:50 pm (local time) and found Kaur “inside the residence suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.”

“First responders attempted life-saving measures, but sadly, the woman died in hospital shortly thereafter,” the statement added. Singh was arrested on the scene and charged with second-degree murder, on Saturday (Mar 16).

‘I have put her to sleep forever’

According to media reports, Singh video called his mother in Ludhiana and told her that he had killed his wife. Rajwinder Kaur, Balwinder’s sister, told the Indian Express that Jaspreet called his mother and told her “I have put her to sleep forever”.

Rajwinder also alleged that the 50-year-old had been obsessed with the thought of getting to Canada and had been harassing Balwinder to arrange his travel as soon as possible.

The couple reportedly had regular arguments about finances after Jagpreet stopped working and was unemployed.

Jagpreet Singh and Balwinder Kaur got married in 2000 and according to media reports had two children – a 22-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

According to the victim’s sister, their daughter had gone to Canada on a study visa and was facing some health issues. In 2022, Balwinder went to Canada to look after her and Jagpreet began harassing her soon after she reached.

However, Jaspreet Singh, the brother of the accused has denied Rajwinder’s allegations saying that we are not sure what exactly happened that night but they were a “happy couple” and had returned from shopping just a few hours before the incident.