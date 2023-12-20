Indian man arrested after clip of him harassing South Korean vlogger goes viral

An Indian man from westerner Pune city was arrested after a video went viral showing him harassing a South Korean vlogger.

He has been identified as Bharat Unchale, hailing from Bidar in southwestern Karnataka state. The incident in the Ravet area of Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad dates back to November during the Diwali festival.

He was arrested on Tuesday after the video, which was widely shared on social media platforms, triggered massive outrage.

Man continued to harass blogger for minutes

In the clip, he was seen putting his hand around vlogger Kelly’s neck, and seemingly making inappropriate gestures while she attempts to engage with the locals in the market.

Kelly was seen speaking to shopkeepers and customers at a local shop while sipping coconut water.

Later, a second man joins in, and the first one gestures to him to stay closer. × The exact incident in the video starts at 21.16

When a visibly upset Kelly appeared to distance herself, the harasser persisted, making her even more uncomfortable.

In the clip, she says that she needs to leave the area, saying, "I have to run from here," and adds, "They really like to hug."

Arrested for assault, obscene acts

After the video went viral, the crime branch of Pimpri Chinchwad Police tracked down the suspect in the Ravet area and arrested him on Tuesday.

Bharat Unchale has been charged with Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public).

The police added that the matter is being further investigated.

The incident reminded many of last year when another Korean woman was harassed by a man on the streets of Mumbai during her online livestream.

In the December incident, the clip went viral showing the accused man grabbing the YouTuber by her hand and trying to kiss her while she was live online.