/Indian govt to establish space tech testing facilities in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu

The Indian Government's of Department of Space, under which the space agency ISRO operates, has approved the establishment of Common Technical Facilities to test space technology in the States of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. These facilities will be equipped with high-end testing, validation, and integration infrastructure that are meant to support domestic manufacturing in the space sector. The Governments of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have identified land parcels for setting up plug-and-play manufacturing clusters exclusively for space activities in their respective states, these common technical facilities will be established within the manufacturing clusters, announced the Indian government agency IN-SPACE.

IN-SPACE said that it will play a pivotal role in procuring, installing, and commissioning the technical infrastructure, operating the facilities for a defined period, and subsequently transferring ownership to the respective state governments. The agency is also supporting states in the conceptualisation and development of dedicated Space Manufacturing Clusters (SMCs). However, it has not revealed a specific timeline for the project execution.

About ten states have expressed interest in establishing similar space manufacturing clusters, it was added.

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Developing space systems require capital intensive facilities. The establishment of Common Technical Facilities equipped with capital intensive systems is a critical step in creating a robust, industry-led space ecosystem in India. The private space industries including startups, MSME and large industries will be able to access these facilities without having to invest and operate similar facility in their own premises. The two clusters have already garnered strong industry interest, backed by investment commitments and participation from private sector players, said Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACE.

Both CommonTechnical Facilities will be commissioned within a defined financial framework, with IN-SPACE supporting the technical infrastructure, while the state governments provide land, the civil construction required for housing the equipment, and the overall civic infrastructure. The facilities will operate as shared platforms, enabling industry-wide access to advanced infrastructure.

Space Manufacturing Park at Khoraj, Gujarat

The Government of Gujarat has identified a land parcel near Ahmedabad for developing a Space Manufacturing Cluster. The cluster will focus on “Spacecraft, Payload Systems and Space-based Applications,” supporting the end-to-end development and testing of spacecraft components and payloads, IN-SPACE said. In line with this theme, the common technical facility at Khoraj will house advanced, capital-intensive infrastructure required for spacecraft systems’ realisation.

According to Manoj Kumar Das (IAS), Chief Secretary, Govt. of Gujarat, the state has consistently pioneered new industrial frontiers for the nation, and the Space Manufacturing Park in Khoraj is another such forward-looking initiative. It is not merely an infrastructure project; the Park equipped with curated state-of-the-art common facilities will be a strategic enabler for rapid growth of Space Tech manufacturing.

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Space Vehicles Cluster at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

IN-SPACE said that the Government of Tamil Nadu proposes to establish a Space Vehicles Cluster in Thoothukudi, with a focus on “Manufacturing, Testing and Integration of Launch Vehicle Systems.” Strategically located near the upcoming small vehicle launch complex (SLC) at Kulasekharapatnam, the cluster is positioned to support the growing demand for small launch vehicles. The Indian Space agency ISRO is in the process of setting up the country's second at Kulasekharapatnam.

The facility will cater to critical manufacturing and integration requirements, including structural testing, propulsion validation, and full-system integration. Planned infrastructure includes vibration, shock, pressure, and flow testing systems, thermal vacuum testing, and specialised assembly units. The initiative aligns with state’s broader vision to build a strong industrial base for launch vehicle manufacturing and attract investments into the space sector.

Dr. M. Sai Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Tamil Nadu said, “We are delighted that Dept of Space has sanctioned Rs.100 crore to set up Space Vehicle Common Testing Facility Centre (SV CTFC) in Thoothukudi. The State Government, through TIDCO, will provide the necessary land and building for this facility. SV CTFC will be a critical asset for fulfilling our vision of making Tamil Nadu a space industry manufacturing hub. The advanced equipment in the SV CTFC will enable launch vehicle assembling, satellite assembling and advanced testing of various components. These facilities will be immensely helpful for the manufacturers in the space sector, particularly space tech startups. It will help the State to reap the full potential of the upcoming Spaceport in Thoothukudi district and it will enable generation of high-quality jobs in the southern region. We will work with IN-SPACE to make this facility functional at the earliest”.