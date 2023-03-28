Indian govt-run shipyard CSL begins construction of six vessels for German firm 

The Indian government-run shipbuilding firm, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) began the construction of six multi-purpose vessels for its German client HS Schiffahrts group.

A 'steel cutting' ceremony was performed on Monday at the CSL, commencing the construction of HS Eco freighter 7,000 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels for the Germans. It has received orders to build a total of eight vessels.

Steel cutting is the first tangible step of the shipbuilding process, where the shipbuilder and customer press the start button of a laser cutter that cuts that steel sheet that ends up on the vessel's hull.

This marks the foray of India's CSL into the European shortsea shipping market, where these vessels are an integral part of the logistics network from North Sea ports to the south Mediterranean ports.

Sharing the specifications of the vessel, CSL said that the Ice Class Vessels measure 110 metres in length, 16.5 metres in breadth, and are equipped for the carriage of project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, dry cargo, timber, paper and bulk cargoes etc., worldwide service trade, with a carrying capacity of 7,000 tons.

The vessels will be built under DNV Classification with flag of Portugal, meeting all the latest safety, quality, energy efficiency and performance requirements.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by Heino Schepers and Hans-Bernd Schepers, Managing Directors of HS Schiffahrts Group, along with Madhu S Nair, CMD of CSL, along with other senior officials.

The CSL said that this foreign order is a testament to its expertise and capabilities in building high-quality vessels for clients worldwide.

For over twenty years, India' CSL has been involved in shipbuilding on an international level and has delivered vessels to Norway, USA, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, and the Middle East.