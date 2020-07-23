Indian government allows Air India to operate 30 flights a week to US

India's ministry of external affairs(MEA) said today that as part of phase 4 of "Vande Bharat" mission 945 international flights & 252 feeder flights have been scheduled.

Commercial international flights were halted in March after the lockdown was announced with domestic flights allowed to resume operation last month.

The MEA added that 1,197 flights have been scheduled with Air India set to operate 30 flights a week to the United States. The MEA added that it is in touch with the stranded Indians abroad.

The ministry announced that the flights will be operated by Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet & GoAir.

Air India had earlier carried out repatriation operations in May under the "Vande Bharat" mission as the virus led to the Indian government blocking international flights.

Meanwhile, the first-ever container cargo from Kolkata via Chattogram arrived in Agartala today as part of India-Bangladesh connectivity and economic partnership. India and Bangladesh have enhanced cooperation in shipping and inland water trade.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya had last week flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata carrying cargo meant for Agartala that reached the city via the Chattogram port.