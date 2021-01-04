Indian flag raised at UNSC; envoy Tirumurti says New Delhi will be voice of developing world

The Indian flag has been raised at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stakeout in a ceremony marking the beginning two-year term of New Delhi as a non-permanent member of the top UN body.

Monday marked the first working day at the UN with the term starting on January 1, 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony, India's envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti said, that "India will be a voice for the developing world" and will use its "tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security" highlighting that, "India comes into the Security Council" as the "largest democracy representing 1/6th of humanity" and with a "strong commitment" to "reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development."

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we stand united as one, bound by our ethos of democracy, pluralism, and commitment to fundamental rights," Tirumurti added.

It is the eighth time India assumes membership at the UNSC. Along with India--Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway also began their two-year term at the body.

On terror, the Indian envoy said, "We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism." Other key Focus Areas for India during its tenure will be "peacekeeping, peace-building, maritime security, women and youth, especially in conflict situations, and technology with a human face."

He also mentioned the COVID -19crisis, recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda who said “Each nation must give, in order to live. When you give life, you will have life; when you receive, you must pay for it by giving to all others.”

The practice of flag installation was started by Kazakhstan.