/Indian diplomat found dead inside mission in Bangladesh, investigation underway

An official of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh was found dead inside the mission premises on Wednesday (May 21). His body was recovered from the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong. The body of Naren Dhar, a protocol officer was sent for post mortem at the Chittagong Medical College (CMC) Hospital. The exact cause of his death is under investigation.

“We have been told he was Naren Dhar and serving as the assistant protocol officer at the mission,” said the port city police spokesman, Aminur Rashid, as reported by PTI.

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According to Rashid, Naren, 30, was found dead in front of a bathroom door early in the morning on the second floor of the old visa centre building of the diplomatic mission, reported the news agency.

So far, there has been no comments from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka or the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram on his death.

Initial findings points towards a cardiac arrest, said the police as investigation is underway.

“The post-mortem report, however, will confirm the cause of the death,” said Mr. Rashid, who is also the Assistant Police Commissioner of the city.



Immediately after the incident was reported, police reached the spot and sent the body for a post mortem at the State-run Chattogram Medical College Hospital after all official formalities were completed, as he was a foreign national, said the police.