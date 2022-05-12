Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives nod to revised scales of accommodation for armed forces

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday gave a nod to the revised ‘scales of accommodation 2022’ (SoA) for defence services to ensure better standards of living for the personnel of the armed forces.

The defence ministry in a statement said that the implementation of ‘scales of accommodation’ would be a tremendous improvement to inbuilt facilities and infrastructure for the stay of personnel.

“Optimisation of Defence land usage by using multi-storeyed construction and austerity measures by combining of common facilities have been emphasized. These would ensure better working and living conditions for the defence personnel including Defence civilians,” it said.

“Amenities in all public buildings for persons with disabilities have been introduced and gender commonality in all specifications has been ensured,” it added.

The ministry has highlighted that this revision will enhance infrastructure development, enable usage of modern technology, give more flexibility to the executives and cater to users’ aspirations.

The enhanced scales will also be in line with the government vision and programmes like Swatch Bharat, Sugamya Bharat, Digital India, Green Buildings, Sustainable Development, Renewable Energy and reduction of Carbon Footprint, the defence ministry said.

It said that these scales are applicable for all three defence services and the Indian Coast Guard.

The previous SoA was approved by the government in October 2009.

“With the induction of new units, technological facilities and equipment profile, requirements of operational readiness, increased threat perception, the concept of sustainable development including contemporary industry standards and enhanced aspirations of users for improved living standards, there was an inescapable necessity for revision of the SoA 2009,” the ministry said.