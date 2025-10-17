Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Indian court, in 2005 case verdict, declares sex with minor wife is not rape

Indian court, in 2005 case verdict, declares sex with minor wife is not rape

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 17, 2025, 01:22 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 01:24 IST
Indian court, in 2005 case verdict, declares sex with minor wife is not rape

Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

Justice Anil Kumar set aside the trial court’s 2007 decision, which had sentenced the appellant to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 363, 366, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A high court in India's Uttar Pradesh, while hearing a case of 2005, declared that having sex with a minor wife is not a crime. The judgment was made while overturning the conviction of a man in a 2005 case where a man allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor. The Allahabad High Court said that the man married the minor girl and solemnised it when she was 16. And the act is not a crime under Muslim Personal Law, and the sexual relationship was not punishable under the law applicable at the time of the offence.

Also read: Ousted Bangladesh PM Hasian deserves ‘1,400 death sentences’, but seeking just one: Bangladesh prosecutor

Justice Anil Kumar set aside the trial court’s 2007 decision, which had sentenced the appellant to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 363, 366, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the victim’s father alleged she was enticed away, the girl admitted during cross-examination that she left her home voluntarily to accompany the appellant. She claimed that she travelled with the man and married him, after which they lived as a married couple for a month in Bhopal.

“In the foregoing circumstances it can be safely concluded that prosecution has failed to lead any evidence to suggest that victim was either ‘enticed’ or ‘taken’ by appellant," the court declared.

Also read: ‘If Israel can treat a well-known white person with a Swedish passport like this...’: Great Thunberg recalls ill treatment by Israel

Trending Stories

“Therefore, appellant cannot be held guilty for the commission of rape because the victim at the time of occurrence was above 16 years and physical relations between the two had taken place after solemnisation of their marriage," the judgment added.

Also read: WATCH: Taliban militants parade Pakistani soldiers’ pants amid border tensions, video goes viral

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics