Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen after fishing boat-merchant vessel mid-sea collision

Two fishermen rescued after mid-sea collision Photograph:( Others )

Indian Coast Guard conducted a mid-sea rescue after the collision of MV Navious Venus and fishing boat Sijumon – 01 on Saturday. Two crew members of the fishing boat were thrown overboard due to the impact of collision. Indian Coast Guard vessel Shaurya rescued them afterwards on the basis of information provided by ICG Station, Vizhinjam

In the early hours of Saturday, Indian Coast Guard conducted a mid-sea rescue following the collision of MV Navious Venus and fishing boat Sijumon – 01 near India’s southernmost region.

Two crew members of the fishing boat were thrown overboard due to the impact of collision, following which, Indian Coast Guard vessel Shaurya rescued them, based on information provided by ICG Station, Vizhinjam.  

After initial medical assistance and first aid, the two fishermen were transferred from ICGS Shaurya to another Coast Guard platform C-427. The duo were then taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College by a medical team from Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam.

Fishing boat Shujumon-01 entered the Colachal fishing harbour with its remaining 15 crew, while being safely escorted by other local fishing boats.

The pictures and videos of the wee-hours incident show Indian Coast Guard personnel helping the two middle-aged fishermen climb onto the coast guard ship, following which they were given first aid.   

